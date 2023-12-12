Comedian Dara Ó Briain on the Irish experience and searching for his birth mother

For Irish comedianDara Ó Briain life right now is just grand.

He’s been involved in the comedy world since the late 90’s.

His long list of TV shows and stand-up tours includes the BBC’s “Mock the Week,” which was on air for 17 years. But Ó Briain has been known to talk about a range of topics from science and history to the Irish experience.

His “So…Where Were We” tour, comes to the U.S. early next year. In this latest show, he talks about searching for his birth mother and more.

