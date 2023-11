Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Noa Naftali, cousin of 3-year-old American hostage Abigail Mor Idan, who was orphaned by the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel and has been held since then with more than 200 other hostages.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.