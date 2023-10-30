© 2023 KANW
Maine is mourning the victims of the country’s deadliest mass shooting this year

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published October 30, 2023 at 7:28 AM MDT
LEWISTON, MAINE - OCTOBER 29: A crowd of people watch a television screen as it broadcasts from inside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul the remembrance ceremony on October 29, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. The ceremony was held to remember those killed and injured when Robert Card opened fire, killing 18 people in two separate locations on October 25th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Last Wednesday, a U.S. Army reservist entered a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine,and opened fire. He then went to a bar and opened fire again.

He killed 18 people and injured at least 13 others. The youngest was 14 years old. The oldest was 76.

After a two-day manhunt and lockdown that spread over much of the southern part of the state, police say they found him dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was the most lethal act of firearms violence in the state’s history. Now some of the state’s representatives are changing their positions on the state’s gun laws.

We’re going to talk about some of the biggest political stories out of Washington and around the country in a bit…but before we do, we want to take a moment to checkinon Maine. And how people and their politicians are thinking through the terrible events of the past few days. 

