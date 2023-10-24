The state of Israeli politics

Benjamin Netanyahu campaigned to be Israel’s prime minister on the promise that he’d keep Israel safe.

Now, as the leader of one of the most right-wing governments in the country’s history, he’s tasked with shepherding Israel through a crisis after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas — the militant and political group that rules Gaza — killed more than 1,400 people.

A pollin the Ma’arivnewspaper suggestsup to80% of Israelis believeNetanyahumust take responsibility for the security failures that led to the October 7thattack.

The country was already facing internal upheaval as Netanyahu’s government pushed to overhaul the judiciary system.

With a new unity government in place to respond to the war, how might Israel’s politics evolve?

