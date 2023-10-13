'World Central Kitchen Cookbook' details recipes chef Jose Andres makes to feed people in crisis

Chef Jose Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen, talks about the organization’s work providing fresh meals to people in crisis, survivors of disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes, or refugees fleeing war and conflict around the world.

Andres and his organization have compiled recipes for the foods they make in “The World Central Kitchen Cookbook.” All proceeds go to support World Central Kitchen’s emergency response efforts.

Book excerpt: ‘The World Central Kitchen Cookbook’

By Chef Jose Andres

Karla’s creamy curry pasta. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

Ukrainian Borsch from World Central Kitchen. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

