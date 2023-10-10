Study finds Indigenous people are much more likely to contract severe COVID

Researchers at the University of New Mexico have found that COVID-19 hit American Indian and Alaska Native patients hard — even inside the university’s hospital.

The researchers met with around 500 patients of various races and ethnicities who were admitted with COVID-19 infections from 2020 to 2021. They found a disproportionate number of Indigenous individuals were admitted both in and outside of the ICU. The research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Nexus journal in August.

Courtesy of UNM's Center for Global Health Director of the University of New Mexico's Center for Global Health DJ Perkins stands next to a nurse at the hospital. Perkins, along with the study's lead author, Ivy Hurwitz, would go into each of the patients' rooms and ask if they wanted to participate in their observational study.

“The study originally did not set out to parse people into race and ethnicity, but rather, when that signal was observed with a disproportionate level of disease, then we started looking at demographic variables,” said DJ Perkins, the director and professor of medicine at the university’s center for global health.

More than half of the Indigenous patients developed severe COVID-19. They also stayed twice as long at the hospital and were more likely to be put on a ventilator. These trends were also true on a national scale, according to Perkins.

Perkins said even though this group had low rates of other conditions that could exacerbate the virus — like smoking or sleep apnea — they still faced a high risk.

“The strongest predictor of severe disease and it was about three-fold higher, was self-identif[ying] as American Indian, Alaska Native,” Perkins said. “And there was a twofold higher mortality rate [from COVID in the hospital] in individuals who self-identify as being AIAN.”

Hurwitz et. al / doi.org/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad259 This graph from the study showcases the COVID-19 disease outcomes during hospitalization. Patients were stratified into AI/AN, Hispanic, and Non-Hispanic/White for comparisons of disease outcomes. AIAN patients had the highest rates of severe disease, length of stay in the hospital and mortality in the hospital.

The study also found that vaccination rates were not a factor, as reservations were some of the first places to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are many “unmeasured social determinants” that could be impacting these statistics, according to Perkins. They include a higher rate of Indigenous families living in groups, a lack of access to health care facilities, and poor living conditions created by forced government relocation to reservations.

Researchers said the patterns found in this study were similar to those in the 1918 influenza pandemic and the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic.

Perkins believes the number of vaccinated people in the U.S. has created more of an immunity to the disease, despite recent jumps in COVID-19 cases. Still, he thinks that making booster shots and testing sites more readily available is one way to turn the numbers around.

