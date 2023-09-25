Brothers Osborne's new album is their most honest yet

Brothers TJ and John Osborne have been pushing the country music scene to be more inclusive for years now — and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

The Grammy-winning country duo Brothers Osborne released their fourth studio album this month. It’s aself-titled record that they say marks a new moment for them as artists.

TJ publicly came out as gay in 2021, which is still controversial in the country music world. Soon after, John became more open about his mental health struggles. That openness permeates the new album.

We talk with Brothers Osborne about the new album and how they got to this moment in their career.

