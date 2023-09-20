© 2023 KANW
Can a prisoner swap change the course of U.S. - Iran relations?

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published September 20, 2023 at 7:18 AM MDT
Freed US nationals Emad Shargi (C R) greets a family member as he and 4 others, who were released in a prisoner swap deal between US and Iran, disembark from an airplane at Davison Army Airfield at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on September 19, 2023. The United States and Iran on September 18, 2023, swapped five prisoners each in one of the arch-foes' first deals in years as Tehran gained access to $6 billion in frozen funds. The five Americans freed by Iran, including one held for eight years, flew out of Tehran in a Qatari jet, hours after the unblocked funds were deposited in accounts also managed by Qatar. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
After being held for years by the Iranian regime, five Americans are home.

Ina politically risky deal that saw President Biden agree to the release ofnearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assetsthat had been restricted under U.S. sanctions,Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and Morad Tahbazwere released this week. The other two detainees wish to remain anonymous. 

In return,U.S. authorities dropped charges against five Iranian nationals held here. According to U.S. officials, three of the five Iranians declined to return to the country. One will join his family in a third country and two will remain in the United States. 

The successful negotiation for the five Americans’ freedom has brought President Biden thanks from their families, but strong criticism from Republicans for a monetary arrangement with Iran. But does this deal crack open the door for future negotiations? 

Maya Garg