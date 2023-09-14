© 2023 KANW
Sacrifice: Jack Beatty on the sunk moral cost of the Trump supporter

Published September 14, 2023 at 9:13 PM MDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Listen: Part I of our special weekly podcast featuring Jack Beatty’s reflections on political life in the U.S. 

In this weekly podcast, Jack Beatty offers his unique perspective and insight on aspects of current political life in the U.S. In this episode, the tenacity of Donald Trump’s most ardent followers.

Guest

Jack Beatty, On Point’s news analyst. He was a longtime senior editor at The Atlantic Monthly, which he joined in September of 1983, having previously worked as a book reviewer at Newsweek and as the literary editor of The New Republic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.