Author Chuck Palahniuk spends time with serial killers in 'Not Forever but For Now'

Author Chuck Palahniuk’sbooks inhabit the dark, unsavoryplacesthat most of us choose to avoid. Hiswork takes readers to organized underground brawls, tosex addictiongroup therapy,and to the meeting ofaChristiandeathcult.

The 1996 novel “Fight Club” remains a cult classic with millions of copies sold around the world. It was later adapted into a film by director David Fincher and starred Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

His latest novel, “Not Forever but for Now,” introduces readers to a murderous aristocratic family living in Wales. The taboo-breaking satire follows Otto and Cecil. Otto is training with his grandfather to join the murder-for-hire family business, specializing in killing famous celebrities.

We talk with Chuck about his penchant for examining society’s underbelly, the censorship of his work, and the next projects on his horizon.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5