The student loan pause is about to end. Here's what to do next

If you have student loans, you probably know by now that your bill is about to come due. For more than three years, payments were paused to give borrowers a little relief during the pandemic. Well, on Friday, interest on those accounts will start to accrue again. And in October, millions of Americans will have to squeeze more money out of their budget to make payments on those loans.

Host Peter O’Dowd hears from Sam Neugebauer a 34-year-old research assistant in Washington, DC. We spoke with her last year when President Biden announced his plan to forgive student debt, which the Supreme Court struck down a few months later.

And, Betsy Mayotte, President and Founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, joins us to give some advice.

