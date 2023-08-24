How do the foods we love shape our culture?

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Claudia Hanna, the host of the podcast series “If This Food Could Talk,” about how the foods we love have come to shape our culture. Hanna talks to chefs, historians, and food lovers to discover the history behind pizza, ice, cream, olive oil, and other favorite, common foods people have relied on and enjoyed for centuries.

The 10-part podcast launches Thursday and is a production of APT Podcast Studios, from American Public Television.

