1A visits the Kentucky State Fair

Since the 1840s, Americans have flocked to state fairs to witness the hallmarks of the country’s agricultural sector.

Many fairs feature gargantuan produce and livestock, recipe competitions and domestic arts and crafts showcases. And no fair would be complete without staples like corndogs, funnel cakes, and deep-fried Oreos.

In all their oddity, fairs have long served as a public gathering place and forum for conversation.

While you might not think of the state fair as inherently political, elected officials and local parties use state fairs – especially in battleground states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona – to reach voters and engage their parties.

The 1A team takes a trip to the Kentucky State Fair to learn firsthand about its history, charm, and future.

