How schools are trying to enroll more students after pandemic dip

Public school enrollment in the U.S. fell by more than 1 million students in the first two years after the onset of the pandemic. Some school districts are getting external help to enroll more kids.

We speak with Amelia Pak-Harvey, a reporter for the education publication Chalkbeat, about the Indianapolis school district’s move to hire a consulting firm to recruit more students.

