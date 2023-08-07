Who was writer Wallace Stegner?

Depending on who you ask, Wallace Stegner was either the greatest writer in the American West or someone they have never heard of. Stegner was a Pulitzer Prize winner; he won the fiction award for his novel “Angel of Repose.”

Melody Graulich is an emeritus professor of English and America Studies at Utah State University and has studied the life of Stegner and his works closely. She joins host Robin Young to talk about the author, his influence and why he is still unknown to so many.

