Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson on winning his seat back after expulsion
Host Deepa Fernandes talks to Tennessee state Rep. Justin J. Pearson. He’s one of two Democrats who were expelled from the Tennessee legislature in April for participating in a protest on gun control.
Pearson and Justin Jones won their seats back on Thursday, both with a large percentage of the vote. Pearson joins us.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
