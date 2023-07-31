© 2023 KANW
A call for Congress to end unpaid internships

Published July 31, 2023 at 7:11 AM MDT

More students are taking on paid internships, but new numbers show there’s still a gender gap when it comes to interns who are in roles that are unpaid.

Now, the National Association of Colleges and Employers is calling for federal action to ensure all interns are compensated for their time.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns more with Mary Gatta, NACE’s director of research and public policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.