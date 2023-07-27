© 2023 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What is 'review bombing'? Our book expert Traci Thomas weighs in

Published July 27, 2023 at 7:40 AM MDT
A cat rests on a pile of books. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)
A cat rests on a pile of books. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)

Recently “Eat, Pray Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert withdrew her most recent novel when the Goodreads site was flooded with negative reviews even before the book had been published.

Host Scott Tong speaks with “The Stacks” host and creator Traci Thomas about this practice which has become known as “review bombing.” Thomas also gives us her picks of books that have come out in July.

July book picks from Traci Thomas

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.