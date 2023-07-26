'Third places' strengthen community. Here's how we can rebuild them

Third places – communities outside of our homes, schools or workplaces – were impacted by the pandemic.

“These are the places that can try to help rise up the folks that gather there and provide really critical, sometimes life-saving sources and information for communities,” researcher Jessica Finlay says.

How can we rebuild them?

Today, On Point: How the rebuilding of third places can strengthen our communities.

Guests

Danielle C. Rhubart, assistant professor of biobehavioral health and demography at Penn State University. Sociologist who studies rural population health, spatial inequality and the structural and social determinants of health.

Jorge González-Hermoso, research associate at the Urban Institute’s Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy Center.

Danielle Maude Littman, assistant professor at the University of Utah College of Social Work.

Also Featured

Bonnie Tsui, author of “Why We Swim” and “American Chinatown: A People’s History of Five Neighborhoods.”

Transcript

Part I

ANTHONY BROOKS: Do you have a favorite third place? If home is your first place, work or school is your second place, a third place might be your local bar or café, a library or a park, a place where you can connect with neighbors and build community.

ELIZABETH: I would say my third place is the dog park. It’s a great place to meet other people from other neighborhoods, economic situations, jobs, races, religions. It just brings everyone together. And I find myself spending a lot of time there, especially at the start of the pandemic, it seemed like that was the only place where I could see people and life seemed to be normal.

BROOKS: That’s On Point listener Elizabeth from Baltimore, Maryland. She’s one of many who called in to tell us about their third places.

DAVID: My third place is one of four or five local taverns that I tend to frequent. That’s where everybody knows my name. I’m greeted with a smile. They know the drink I want, and sometimes engage in terrific conversation, either with regulars or entirely new faces.

SUSANNA: It’s a cold water swimming group, and it really took me by surprise to find how engaged I was because I love these people so much and it is a head clearing oasis. At the start of my day, three times a week.

SULE: I’m a percussionist, and most Sundays there’s a group of five to 10, sometime up to 15 drummers and musicians out in Piedmont Park. That’s where I go to make friends and absorb good energy and music from other people.

BROOKS: That was Soleil in Ray, Georgia, Susanna in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and David in Waltham, Massachusetts. Third places provide a sense of social connectedness and belonging. They can strengthen community, even provide essential services.

Access to third places is also linked to better health and happiness. But these spaces have been declining in recent years, and the pandemic only accelerated that. So today, we’re talking about the importance of third places. What they are and how we can rebuild those that have been lost. Joining us now is Danielle C. Rhubart.

She’s assistant professor of biobehavioral health and demography at Penn State University. She studies rural population health and how access to different spaces is connected to wellbeing. And Professor Rhubart, welcome to On Point. It’s great to have you.

DANIELLE RHUBART: Hello. Thank you for having me.

BROOKS: Sure. It’s a great subject. I’m really excited to talk to you about it. Let me start with you personally, if you don’t mind. What’s your favorite third place? Do you have one?

RHUBART: So I’m based in State College, Pennsylvania, which is a college town. So we have lots of third places downtown, including coffee shops. Those are easy places to access as third places in our area. So you can typically find me there for meetings with colleagues and friends.

BROOKS: And what do you get out of that experience? How do you describe the benefit of going to your third place?

RHUBART: Yeah. So when I talk to people about this, there are different ways to use third places. When the people who coined the term first described it, these places where places of sociality and now we look at coffee shops and they can also be places where you get work done. Right? And you’re not actually engaging with other people. And there’s evidence to suggest that even when we go in a more passive way and are on our laptops, there’s still some benefits in sort of building senses of belonging and identity.

But when we actually engage with people and have conversations that can also yield benefits along measures of mental health and wellbeing as well.

BROOKS: So the term third place, if I have this right, was coined by sociologist Ray Oldenberg and Dennis Brissett in the 1980s. What was the original idea, their original idea of a third space?

RHUBART: Yeah, that’s a great question. So they published this article in 1982 where they basically just summarized Oldenberg, Ray Oldenburg’s research and findings. He had spent a ton of time in French cafes and English pubs and these low cost places where people could gather.

And what he summarized in this paper that there were just a wide array of benefits for individuals, mental health benefits. That these places, you could vet your ideas and thoughts and take social cues from others that really help keep you in touch with reality, that they broader your circle of influence, they expose us to, quite honestly, a wider diversity of people than we’re going to see in our home and our workplace. And they instill in us a sense of wholeness. And they talk a lot about this concern. And I chuckle at this today. It was the 1980s and they were already concerned about the consolidation of work and home, right?

We’re no longer living with grandparents and cousins or uncles, and now there’s also this rise of big box stores. We only have to go to one store to get everything that we need. And so they were really concerned that we are becoming so consolidated, and they saw third places as a way to help.

I say I laugh because now you know, we can buy everything we need from home. And we can work from home. And so I can’t imagine how they would revise that paper 40 years later to think about how important third places can be in the context of these big societal changes.

BROOKS: So it sounds like we’re talking about a lot of different kinds of places.

You mentioned cafes, pubs places that are open to all limited, or no barriers to entry, parks, libraries, coffee shops, beauty salons, bowling alleys, gyms. Houses of worship, even shopping malls. And is the basic idea here that they provide really a means to connect socially and a sense of belonging?

We’re social creatures after all. We need community.

RHUBART: Yes, absolutely. And I will say, the research on this, there’s two branches of it. What you and I are talking about right now, use. How does actually going to these places, how does engaging in these places, how does that translate into benefits for me individually and maybe even for my community?

And then there’s this second branch that talks about availability. And so these are, this is research that’s using an ecological approach, saying, ‘How does having these things in my community, regardless of if I go there or not, how might that benefit me and my community, regardless of if I’m actually going to them.’

BROOKS: Yeah, it’s interesting. And for some time, we’ve known that these kinds of places have been in decline. And I’m thinking specifically back to Robert Putnam’s seminal book “Bowling Alone,” where he talked about people literally going to bowling alleys alone. But the broader point there was that, how community participation had been in decline.

How in American society, leisure has become more privatized. As living conditions improve, people choose to stay home with their nuclear families, watch TV, now we’ve all got our screens to sit in front of. So all of this has worked against the idea of developing these third places, right?

RHUBART: Yeah. I think there’s a lot of unknowns here and opportunities for us to ask important questions. Because with the rise of remote work, yes, people are at home, but people are also using some of these third places to get their work done. And the research shows, yes, meaningful engagement matters, right?

That I’m going regularly and I’m talking with other people, but those weak ties that we form, right, as we see that regular barista behind the counter every week. Or run into a neighbor, that those can also matter for helping us feel connected and less lonely.

And I don’t think we have to be too pessimistic because there’s other ways, even if these spaces are being used in a different way than they were 40 years ago. There’s still opportunities for them to have a positive impact.

BROOKS: That’s good to hear. How as Americans, how do we rate compared to other parts of the country? And I asked this question from this perspective. I was lucky enough to, I grew up in Europe as a kid and I always had, and continue to have a sense right up until today, that there seems to be more of a developed sense of third places.

Of communal places, the local cafe, the local bakery, small neighborhoods in Italian cities, for example, that seem to be more developed in a kind of communitarian way, that perhaps they might not be in America. Do we know how we do relative to the rest of the world?

RHUBART: That’s a good question. There’s lots of research measuring social cohesion and how that differs across different countries. Less work looking at third places and how trying to measure the differences between countries.

What I will say is we have quite a bit of variability even within the U.S., some of my work has shown that, communities with the highest levels of poverty are less likely to have, as they have lower availability of third places, there’s differences across rurality and urbanicity and also across demographic composition. And I think within the U.S. there are certainly sort of these spaces where we could be doing better in providing third places. In a way that can help both the community and the individuals within that space.

BROOKS: Yeah. It seems particularly important as we talk about, and there’s been writing about this recently, a sort of epidemic of loneliness in America. And I have to imagine that this is particularly important for older people. Because we know that as people age, social networks contract, spouses die. People retire. Can you talk a little bit about that, the importance in particular to older people? Yeah, that’s a great question. So actually, we just wrapped up a study that showed that among, so we use national survey data from the behavioral risk factor surveillance system.

And what we found was that among Black and Hispanic older adults in rural America, those who had greater availability of third places were significantly more likely to report that their social and emotional support needs were being met.

So this is saying that having these spaces within a community, within a rural context, can be beneficial to the social and emotional feelings and supports of older adults, regardless of if they’re going to these spaces, that they’re benefiting from having the social cohesion that comes out of having social infrastructure or third places.

BROOKS: Interesting. I want to ask you too, about the advance of social media. We touched on that, but it seems like it encourages people to spend more time alone. Is there an upside at all to social media, or maybe another way to ask that.

Is there such a thing as virtual third places, online third places?

RHUBART: That’s a really great question, and I know some folks who are doing research in that area. I think most people would be willing to acknowledge that while social digital or remote third places can have benefits. They don’t necessarily replace those face-to-face interactions.

