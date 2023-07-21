Blue Beijing skies, fewer foreigners: Returning to China post-Covid lockdowns

China was under strict lockdown for the last three years because of pandemic restrictions. Now that restrictions eased, scholars have been visiting there.

Neysun Mahboubi is a research scholar with the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Study of Contemporary China. He has just returned from visiting for the first time in four years. He noticed some changes: blue skies over Beijing and fewer foreigners walking the streets. He shares his reflections with Here and Now’s Scott Tong.

