How to get the backyard garden of your dreams

It’s about that time of year when your garden may be looking lush or… a little sad. And with this weekend’s heatwave hitting a large swath of the U.S., it’s getting harder to keep plants alive.

But keeping a garden has shown to have many benefits beyond beautifying your space. Research from the University of Colorado Boulder found that people who started gardening not only experienced decreased levels of stress and anxiety but also reduced risk of chronic diseases.

Gardening may be good for the body and soul, but it can also be frustrating. Do you have a stubborn plant that isn’t happy no matter where you put it or a mysterious fungus that has decided to take over your soil?

We assemble a group of expert gardeners to answer all your planting questions and make your backyard garden dreams come true – or at least try.

