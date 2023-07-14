'20 Days in Mariupol' shows life and death under siege in Ukraine

It’s been more than 500 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the port city of Mariupol remains under Russian occupation. The world gets little information about what’s happening there that is not filtered through Russian state media.

But images of the siege of Mariupol last year shocked viewers from around the world, and they remain some of the most compelling evidence of atrocities committed by the Russian military. Those images only exist because of a team of Associated Press journalists who stayed after other reporters left.

A new documentary shows in vivid and often disturbing detail how those journalists risked their lives to bear witness to the siege. It’s called “20 Days in Mariupol,” and it premieres Friday.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with the film’s director, AP journalist Mstyslav Chernov.

