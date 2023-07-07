After a blockbuster launch, Meta's Threads may pose a serious threat to Twitter

There’s a new social media app vying to replace Twitter — and it’s making quite the splash.

Earlier this week, Meta launched Threads, a new app designed to reel in Twitter’s disgruntled user base. So far the launch has been a resounding success: Threads passed 30 million downloads in less than 24 hours and that number is still rising.

We get the latest from Alex Cranz, managing editor at The Verge.

