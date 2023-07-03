From 'ABC' to 'Walk this Way,' 'Anthems We Love' explores the musical anthems that are close to our

Find a list of anthems here.

We revisit Robin Young’s November conversation with music journalist Steve Baltin about his book “Anthems We Love: 29 Iconic Artists on the Hit Songs that Shaped Our Lives.” Baltin spoke with artists about their classic songs including “Africa,” “One,” and “My Girl.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.