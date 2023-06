Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd talk about the political fallout from big Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action and LGBTQ rights and the latest from the 2024 campaign trail with CSPAN’s Jesse Holland and Axios’ Margaret Talev.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.