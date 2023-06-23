© 2023 KANW
There's a better way to teach children to read, research shows

Published June 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM MDT
A student uses his finger to follow along while reading a story. (Eric Gay/AP)
Growing scientific research shows that the way children are often taught to read is not the most effective way. Yet, no matter the weight and depth of cognitive science, changing teaching practices has become a battleground across American schools.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Emily Hanford, a reporter for American Public Media, who has been reporting on literacy for years.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

