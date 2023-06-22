The News Roundup - Domestic

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal trying to get ahead of a report released by ProPublica detailing unreported trips he took with a billionaire who had business before the court.

The one-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade is this week. Abortion continues to be a political sticking point for both parties.

The FTC is suing Amazon over its “deceptive” Prime sign-up and cancelation processes. The commission’s complaint states that the retail giant has “knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling.”

