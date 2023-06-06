The list of 2024 GOP hopefuls grows

The list of 2024 GOP presidential candidates is getting longer.

Yesterday former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump. Also, on Monday, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum posted a YouTube video talking about his rise from a small-town boy to a global business leader and touting his achievements as governor.

Pence and Burgum join declared candidates like former President Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

We’ll speak to CNN Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny about the issues that will be top of mind for voters as they evaluate this crowded field, and what the long list means for the GOP.

