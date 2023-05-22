© 2023 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawsuits claim gunmaker can be held liable in the Uvalde school massacre

By Sam Gringlas
Published May 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT

Two lawsuits filed by families of Uvalde victims against gunmaker Daniel Defense will be a key test of an unsettled legal theory.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.
See stories by Sam Gringlas