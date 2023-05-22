© 2023 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Good Health: Living with sleep disorders

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published May 22, 2023 at 11:56 AM MDT
Ryan Gamble has wires applied to his head by lab technologist Amy Bender in preparation for a polysomnographic recording system demonstration at Washington State University Spokane's Sleep and Performance Research Center in Spokane, Washington.
Ryan Gamble has wires applied to his head by lab technologist Amy Bender in preparation for a polysomnographic recording system demonstration at Washington State University Spokane's Sleep and Performance Research Center in Spokane, Washington.

We spend about a third of our lives sleeping. But for many, that full night of rest doesn’t come easy, or at all.

It’s estimated that sleep disorders affect between 50 and 70 million people in America. That includes conditions like sleep apnea, insomnia, and narcolepsy. But depictions of living with a sleep disorder — like those in The Simpsons — don’t always get it right.

Even without a disorder, how we sleep has a major impact on our health. It affects our immune system, hormones, and heart health.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation helps fund sleep research and clinics like CHI-PAP in Chicago, but treatments for sleep issues are still costly. Getting a sleep study done in a lab usually costs between $1,000 and $10,000.

We discuss sleep disorders, how we treat them, and sleep hygiene.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Jorgelina Manna-Rea