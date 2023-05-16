Former New Mexico Governor Jerry Apodaca remembered Monday at a memorial service at the state Capitol in Santa Fe.

The former governor passes away on April 26 at the age 88. Governor Apodaca was the first Hispanic governor in modern New Mexico history when he was elected in 1974.

Apodaca reorganized the New Mexico state government to create a cabinet system with twelve departments. He consolidated agencies and abolished several boards and commissions

Numerous current and former state officials and legislators attended. Including Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham, Former Govs. Toney Anaya and Bill Richardson, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and House Speaker Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque.

Rev. Charles Becknell Sr., who was appointed by Apodaca to a Cabinet-level post leading a state criminal justice agency, said the former governor was loyal and unafraid to shake up the status quo.

“If you had Jerry Apodaca as a friend, you had a friend for life,” Becknell said.

A funeral Mass for Apodaca will be held Tuesday at noon at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in downtown Santa Fe.