© 2023 KANW
dsc_0007_city_final_72_copyright.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What keeps Metallica going after 40 years of making music

By Jonaki Mehta,
Vincent AcovinoAilsa Chang
Published April 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM MDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks to bassist Robert Trujillo and founding drummer Lars Ulrich of the band Metallica about their latest album and their four decades of music-making.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta
Vincent Acovino
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang