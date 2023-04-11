NBA play-ins begin ahead of the playoffs

The NBA playoffs begin this weekend, but first up are the “play-ins” – a round-robin tournament for the coveted last two spots at the big dance.

The headliners are the Lebron James-led Los Angeles Lakers, who are heading in as the big favorites in the West. While in the Eastern Conference, his old team the Miami Heat is favored.

NBA columnist and Boston University lecturer A. Sherrod Blakely joins host Scott Tong for a preview of what’s to come.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

