Donald Trump's potential indictment and its national implications

For the first time ever, a former American president could face criminal indictment.

Some say being indicted can only hurt Trump’s presidential campaign; others aren’t so sure.

“This is something he’ll be able to use to galvanize support,” Doug Heye said on PBS NewsHour. ‘The system is rigged. It’s rigged against you. It’s rigged against me.’ So he’s consistent here, and that’s why it’ll help him short term.”

Today, On Point: The legal and political fallout of the possible indictment of Donald Trump.

Ryan Goodman, professor of law and co-director of the Reiss Center on Law and Security at New York University School of Law. Co-editor-in-chief at Just Security. Former special counsel to the general counsel of the Department of Defense. (@rgoodlaw)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. Author of the Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America and editor of Colossus: How the Corporation Changed America. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Andrea Bernstein, journalist covering Trump legal cases for NPR. Member of ProPublica’s democracy team. Author of American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power. Co-hosted the podcasts Will Be Wild and Trump, Inc. (@AndreaBNYC)

Geoff Kabaservice, vice president of political studies at Niskanen Center, a center-right think tank in Washington. (@RuleandRuin)

