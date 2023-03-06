The case for heat pumps, a climate-friendly investment

Government incentives to wean Americans from fossil fuels are leading more people to invest in heat pumps for heating and cooling their homes. Heat pumps use electricity and can be operated by zero-carbon sources such as wind, solar or nuclear power. But converting from oil and gas to electric powered heat pumps is an expensive, uphill climb for some homeowners.

