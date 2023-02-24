'60 is the new 50': As life expectancy rises, how Americans are embracing life's third act

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

100 years ago, average life expectancy in the U.S. was 47.

Today, it’s closer to 80 — and lots of people are using those extra 30 years to reinvent themselves.

“It is a time when most people neither feel young nor old and they’re looking for new meaning in their lives,” sociologist Sara-Lawrence-Lightfoot says.

Today, On Point: Dr. Tom Andrew says ’60 is the new 50.’ We talk embracing life’s third act.

Guests

Tom Andrew, formerly chief medical examiner for the State of New Hampshire. A consultant at White Mountain Forensic. In his third age, he got a master’s degree in divinity and is awaiting formal ordination as a Methodist deacon.

Chip Conley, strategic advisor for hospitality and leadership at Airbnb. Founder of the Modern Elder Academy, which helps people in their ‘third age’ find a new path forward. Author of Wisdom @ Work: The Making of a Modern Elder. (@ChipConley)

Sara-Lawrence-Lightfoot, MacArthur Prize-winning sociologist. Professor at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education. Author of The Third Chapter: Risk, Passion, and Adventure in the Twenty-Five Years After 50.

Also Featured

Barbara Waxman, gerontologist. Author of The Middlescence Manifesto: Igniting the Passion of Midlife.

Related Materials

