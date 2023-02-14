Boeing announces huge jet deal with Air India as part of record jet purchase

President Biden announced Tuesday a huge new deal between Boeing and Air India. The deal is Boeing’s third-largest sale of all time, with 220 jets purchased and the possibility of another 70. Air India also announced a deal with Airbus for a further 250 jets, making it the single largest purchase of planes.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for more on these huge deals.

