Skateboard shop owner reflects on Tyre Nichols

Sac Ramp Skate Shop owner Christopher Dean joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to reflect on the life of Tyre Nichols, who will be buried in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

Nichols died last month, days after he was beaten by Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop. Skateboarders in Sacramento, California, where Nichols grew up will remember him at a “homegoing celebration” on Saturday.

