dsc_0007_city_final_72_copyright.jpg
Surgeon general calls gun violence an 'epidemic'

Published January 31, 2023 at 10:40 AM MST
A protester holds up a sign during the March for Our Lives 2022 on June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March For Our Lives)
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has long called gun violence in America an epidemic. He’s pushing for more research into gun violence and what the government can do to prevent it.

Murthy explains the public health approach to addressing gun violence in light of recent mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Murthy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

