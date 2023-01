Many of us, in our daily lives or in our jobs, ask a lot of questions. But are we asking questions the right way?

The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson argues perhaps not. And he has an unusual plea: He wants us to stop asking smart questions. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Thompson, who hosts the podcast “Plain English.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.