Why the lights at a Massachusetts high school can't be turned off

Students in Massachusetts are stuck in the limelight. The lighting system at Minnechaug Regional High School malfunctioned back in August of 2021. Ever since then, the building has been lit 24/7.

Taxpayers are relieved to hear the necessary replacement parts have finally arrived and will be installed next month. The company says they will be sure to install a system override switch.