Actor Austin Butler's vocal coach explains why he still sounds like Elvis

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Actor Austin Butler reportedly stayed in character 24/7 when he filmed the biopic "Elvis." Last week, when he accepted a Golden Globe - now, I don't know. You tell me. Is he stuck in Elvis mode?

(SOUNDBITE OF 80TH GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS)

AUSTIN BUTLER: Oh, man. All my words are leaving me.

MARTÍNEZ: Still kind of sounds like Elvis, doesn't he? One of his vocal coaches says it's difficult to switch off. And she doesn't know if it's going to be there forever.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL SHOOK UP")

ELVIS PRESLEY: (Singing) I'm all shook up.

