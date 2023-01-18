A previously unknown Egyptian royal tomb has been discovered in Luxor

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Egyptian city of Luxor is home to several royal sites, like the Valley of the Kings and the Tomb of Tutankhamen. Turns out, they've been sharing the city with another royal. Egyptian and British archaeologists uncovered a new tomb that could date back to as early as 1550 B.C. Experts say it may belong to a royal wife or a princess. Our editor says he really digs this news. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.