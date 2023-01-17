New Mexico's early childhood secretary reflects on priorities for supporting the child care workforc

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast.

As lawmakers in New Mexico begin their legislative session, we take a look at how they will prioritize the needs of young children this year. A new infusion of cash is going to programs that help little ones and their caregivers after voters approved a constitutional amendment in November.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Elizabeth Groginsky, cabinet secretary for early childhood education and care in New Mexico.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.