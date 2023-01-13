DWANE BROWN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. The nation's security agencies are studying hundreds of new reports of UFOs. That's according to an unclassified version of a report from the director of national intelligence. The mysterious sightings include objects that appear to perform highly advanced maneuvers. But there's no confirmation that the unidentified aerial phenomena are visitors from another planet. The truth is out there. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.