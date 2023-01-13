© 2023 KANW
How to travel more without going anywhere

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published January 13, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Stay Resolved

Traveling lets us take in the awe of new places. But author and travel writer Pico Iyer realized he could bring an adventurous spirit to familiar spaces and see local beauty that he had overlooked.

About Pico Iyer

Pico Iyer is an essayist and author, best known for his travel writing. He has written some fifteen books, translated into twenty-three languages. His most recent, released in January of 2023, is The Half Known Life: In Search Of Paradise.

Iyer has written for TIME since 1986 and is a regular contributor to the New York Times, Harper's, and The New York Review of Books. He's also been featured in over 200 other newspapers and magazines internationally.

Iyer was born in England to parents from India, raised in California, and educated at Eton, Oxford, and Harvard. Since 1987, he has been largely based in Western Japan.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

