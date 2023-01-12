LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Move over, sports cars, the Army Corps of Engineers has a new way to sell calendars - cats. The corps' 2023 calendar features giant cats superimposed onto some of their most impressive civil works programs. The felines are pictured laying on steel beams, using cranes and even turning famous landmarks into their chew toys. The images are available for free on their website. Feel free to peruse them for yourself.

