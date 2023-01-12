A Massachusetts woman got a Hollywood surprise during her morning coffee run

DWANE BROWN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. A Massachusetts woman got an earlier-than-expected pick-me-up during her morning coffee run this week. Lisa Mackay pulled into a Dunkin' drive-through outside Boston to find movie star Ben Affleck behind the window dressed in the company's uniform. He handed Lisa her order. She was so nervous she doesn't remember much, but her post on social media has people speculating about a Super Bowl commercial. Perhaps America runs on celebrity. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.