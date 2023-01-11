Could the Loch Ness Monster be vacationing in the U.S.?

DWANE BROWN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. Could the Loch Ness Monster be taking a vacation? A mysterious bit of video captured along the North Carolina coast has neighbors wondering. A fishing boat captain filmed a serpentlike creature swimming near Atlantic Beach, and a post on Facebook collected other guesses on the true identity. Maybe a baby whale or a big alligator? If Nessie did leave Scotland, she might be trying to see what the sun looks like. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.