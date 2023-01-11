A Connecticut family discovers a large black bear is living under their deck

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A family in Plainville, Conn., got a big surprise when they took a peek under their deck. A large black bear was living there. And apparently, he's planning on sticking around for a long winter's nap. Marty the bear became a viral sensation after the homeowners posted a video of him on TikTok. They say living with their sleepy housemate is bearable. And they'll just let Marty hibernate peacefully until spring.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.